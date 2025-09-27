Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Share a Rare Peek into Their London Life

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, the celebrated duo, offered a rare window into their London life, captivating their followers with a heartwarming Instagram image. Virat shared the photograph, depicting the couple's radiant smiles, which resonated deeply among online admirers.

Virat, who tenderly moved closer to Anushka in the picture, captioned it, 'Been a minute.' This simple yet profound caption quickly drew in an avalanche of adoration from fans, including comments labeling the two as 'cuties' and 'King and Queen.' The couple, who wed in December 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika and son Akaay in subsequent years, continue to charm their audience.

On the professional front, Anushka's upcoming film 'Chakda Xpress,' focusing on cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, awaits its release status, while Virat's retirement from Test cricket earlier this year has been a significant event. As India's fourth-highest run-scorer in Tests, his decision marked the end of an era. His fans now look forward to his forthcoming ODI tour of Australia, where he boasts an impressive record.

(With inputs from agencies.)