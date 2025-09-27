Left Menu

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma: A Glimpse Into Life in London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a rare, heartwarming photo from London, enchanting fans worldwide. While Virat's cricket journey recently saw a dramatic shift with his Test retirement, Anushka's film prospects remain uncertain. Despite challenges, Virat's ODI record remains impressive, especially in Australia, promising potential future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:19 IST
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: Virat's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, currently residing in London, have delighted their fans with a touching glimpse into their lives together. On Saturday, Virat posted a charming photo on Instagram, capturing him and Anushka sharing smiles, an image that has since captivated audiences worldwide.

Virat captioned the post with 'Been a minute,' and the response was immediate, with social media users flooding the comment section with affection. Admirers called them 'Cuties together,' 'Best best best,' and 'King and Queen,' showcasing the couple's immense popularity.

Virat and Anushka married on December 11, 2017, in Italy and are parents to daughter Vamika, born January 11, 2021, and son Akaay, born February 15, 2024. Professionally, Anushka's film 'Chakda Xpress,' a biopic of cricket icon Jhulan Goswami, is yet to be released, with its status unclear. Virat, meanwhile, stunned the cricket world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket before India's challenging tour of England.

Ending his Test career with 9,230 runs, an average of 46.85, 30 centuries, and 40 victories as captain, Virat walked away as a cricket legend. Despite concluding his Test career on a difficult Australia tour, his ODI record in Australia remains formidable, holding promise for his October series performances.

