Cinematic Glamour: Streep Channels Priestly at D&G Show

Milan witnessed a unique fashion spectacle as Meryl Streep donned her Miranda Priestly persona for a Dolce & Gabbana show, filming a scene for the sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada.'

Escorted by security, Streep wore Priestly's signature sunglasses and a glossy vinyl raincoat, joined by Stanley Tucci, her character's art director, consulting during the show.

The cinematic event, attended by real-life fashion influencer Anna Wintour, featured a Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2026 collection with nightwear-inspired fashion, highlighting a range from men's rhinestone-studded pajamas to dramatic stilettos, blending reality and film seamlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)