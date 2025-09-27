Cinematic Glamour: Streep Channels Priestly at D&G Show
Meryl Streep reprised her role as Miranda Priestly at a Dolce & Gabbana show in Milan for 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel. The event featured key scenes filmed with Stanley Tucci. Fashion highlights included nightwear-inspired designs. Anna Wintour was also present, providing an eerie echo of life imitating art.
- Country:
- Italy
Milan witnessed a unique fashion spectacle as Meryl Streep donned her Miranda Priestly persona for a Dolce & Gabbana show, filming a scene for the sequel to 'The Devil Wears Prada.'
Escorted by security, Streep wore Priestly's signature sunglasses and a glossy vinyl raincoat, joined by Stanley Tucci, her character's art director, consulting during the show.
The cinematic event, attended by real-life fashion influencer Anna Wintour, featured a Dolce & Gabbana Spring-Summer 2026 collection with nightwear-inspired fashion, highlighting a range from men's rhinestone-studded pajamas to dramatic stilettos, blending reality and film seamlessly.
(With inputs from agencies.)