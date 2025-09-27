Left Menu

Artistic Tribute: Celebrating India's Vision through Sewa Parv

Artists, students, and cultural enthusiasts will convene at the NGMA for PM Modi's 75th birthday celebration. The event, featuring renowned artists and leaders, will include a painting workshop, competition, and a song tribute, focusing on India's development vision for 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Artists, students, and cultural enthusiasts are set to gather on Sunday at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, according to the culture ministry. The event promises an enriching experience for art lovers.

Celebrated names like Shyam Sunder Sharma, Vasudev Kamath, Biman Bihari Das, and Sushri Chitralekha will grace the occasion, as highlighted in a ministry statement. This confluence of over 8,000 participants will see a remarkable blend of talent and inspiration.

A painting workshop and a competition themed "Sewa Parv: Vision of Viksit Bharat" will be held for all art aficionados, celebrating service, creativity, and the goal of a developed India by 2047. Adding to the excitement, 'Jannayak,' a song dedicated to Modi, was shared on the PIB Culture's X handle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

