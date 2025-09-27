Left Menu

Stars and Styles Shine at Milan Fashion Week

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci attended Dolce & Gabbana's show at Milan Fashion Week as their characters from 'The Devil Wears Prada' for the film's sequel. Inspired by Vogue's Anna Wintour, the event also showcased Dolce & Gabbana's PJ Obsession collection, celebrating private-public fashion boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 27-09-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 22:43 IST
Stars and Styles Shine at Milan Fashion Week
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a captivating intersection of fashion and film, iconic actors Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were seen reprising their roles from 'The Devil Wears Prada' at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show. The famed duo attended the event as part of the sequel's shooting, with scenes set in the vibrant atmosphere of Milan.

Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor believed to be the muse for the character of Miranda Priestly, was also in attendance. The show featured an eclectic mix of style, with models donning pyjama-style ensembles coupled with black lace lingerie and oversized jackets, setting an intriguing fashion narrative.

The collection, dubbed PJ Obsession, is the brainchild of designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. It aims to blur the lines between private attire and public fashion, adding new dimensions to power dressing. Milan Fashion Week, a major stop in the fashion calendar, concludes on Monday, with Paris next on the itinerary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police Collaborates with Traders to Tackle Festive Traffic Chaos

Delhi Police Collaborates with Traders to Tackle Festive Traffic Chaos

 India
2
Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

Tragic Stampede at Vijay's Rally: A Nation Mourns

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

Tragedy Strikes at Tamil Nadu Rally: A Deadly Stampede at Vijay's Campaign

 Global
4
India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

India Urges Peace in Ukraine and Gaza at UN Assembly

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025