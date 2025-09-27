Stars and Styles Shine at Milan Fashion Week

In a captivating intersection of fashion and film, iconic actors Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci were seen reprising their roles from 'The Devil Wears Prada' at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show. The famed duo attended the event as part of the sequel's shooting, with scenes set in the vibrant atmosphere of Milan.

Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor believed to be the muse for the character of Miranda Priestly, was also in attendance. The show featured an eclectic mix of style, with models donning pyjama-style ensembles coupled with black lace lingerie and oversized jackets, setting an intriguing fashion narrative.

The collection, dubbed PJ Obsession, is the brainchild of designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. It aims to blur the lines between private attire and public fashion, adding new dimensions to power dressing. Milan Fashion Week, a major stop in the fashion calendar, concludes on Monday, with Paris next on the itinerary.

(With inputs from agencies.)