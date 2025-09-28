Left Menu

Debutante Director Suhrita Das Finds Inspiration in Mahesh Bhatt's Legacy

Suhrita Das debuts with 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani', inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's 'Janam'. The film explores a young star's search for fame and love, featuring new talents and veteran actors. Das draws on her personal journey and Bhatt's life, reflecting on ambition and authenticity in filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 11:02 IST
Debutante Director Suhrita Das Finds Inspiration in Mahesh Bhatt's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Debutante director Suhrita Das embarks on her cinematic journey with the release of 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani', inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's semi-autobiographical 1998 film 'Janam'. The film delves into a young star's pursuit of fame, ultimately discovering that true love provides genuine connection.

The film stars newcomers Hirranya Ojha and Arhaan Pateel, alongside seasoned actors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Juhi Babbar. Das, having collaborated as a writer with Bhatt, draws profound stimulus from his works and personal experiences suggesting that they significantly shape her creative process.

Das aspires to continue crafting stories that resonate deeply, with her next project in the pipeline potentially featuring Pooja Bhatt. Driven by a passion for authentic storytelling, Das is determined to reflect real-life experiences and emotions on the silver screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

 India
2
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

 India
3
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
4
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025