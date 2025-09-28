Debutante Director Suhrita Das Finds Inspiration in Mahesh Bhatt's Legacy

Debutante director Suhrita Das embarks on her cinematic journey with the release of 'Tu Meri Poori Kahani', inspired by Mahesh Bhatt's semi-autobiographical 1998 film 'Janam'. The film delves into a young star's pursuit of fame, ultimately discovering that true love provides genuine connection.

The film stars newcomers Hirranya Ojha and Arhaan Pateel, alongside seasoned actors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Juhi Babbar. Das, having collaborated as a writer with Bhatt, draws profound stimulus from his works and personal experiences suggesting that they significantly shape her creative process.

Das aspires to continue crafting stories that resonate deeply, with her next project in the pipeline potentially featuring Pooja Bhatt. Driven by a passion for authentic storytelling, Das is determined to reflect real-life experiences and emotions on the silver screen.

(With inputs from agencies.)