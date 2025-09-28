Left Menu

Protest Posters Criticize NSS Leader Over Sabarimala Remarks

New protest posters criticizing NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair for his stance on the Sabarimala issue were seen in South Kerala. They condemned his support for the LDF government, alleging betrayal of Ayyappa devotees. Nair remains firm in his position despite the backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 28-09-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 12:23 IST
Protest Posters Criticize NSS Leader Over Sabarimala Remarks
  • Country:
  • India

In South Kerala, new protest posters have emerged taking aim at NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair for his comments related to the Sabarimala issue. These posters, seen in Thiruvalla and Peringara, accuse Nair of betrayal.

The imagery utilized features the character Kattappa from the movie Baahubali, implying that Nair has metaphorically 'backstabbed' Ayyappa devotees by aligning with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The controversy follows Nair's expression of trust in the LDF to uphold traditions at the Sabarimala shrine, sparking opposition among some Nair community members. Despite the disapproval, Nair stands by his statement, dismissing the protest as inconsequential.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

Tensions Rise as Leaders Exchange Barbs at UNGA

 India
2
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh: A Legacy of Fearlessness

 India
3
Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

Pakistan's Tax Reality Gap: Extravagant Lives, Nil Incomes

 Pakistan
4
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Operations

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Massive Contraband Cache in Joint Oper...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025