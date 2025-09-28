Protest Posters Criticize NSS Leader Over Sabarimala Remarks

In South Kerala, new protest posters have emerged taking aim at NSS General Secretary G Sukumaran Nair for his comments related to the Sabarimala issue. These posters, seen in Thiruvalla and Peringara, accuse Nair of betrayal.

The imagery utilized features the character Kattappa from the movie Baahubali, implying that Nair has metaphorically 'backstabbed' Ayyappa devotees by aligning with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

The controversy follows Nair's expression of trust in the LDF to uphold traditions at the Sabarimala shrine, sparking opposition among some Nair community members. Despite the disapproval, Nair stands by his statement, dismissing the protest as inconsequential.