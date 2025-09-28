Left Menu

PM Modi Celebrates Lata Mangeshkar's Timeless Legacy in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar in a Mann Ki Baat episode, reflecting on her profound influence on Indian culture and music. Modi shared personal anecdotes and highlighted her patriotic songs. Mangeshkar's enduring legacy, spanning over seven decades and 30,000 songs, continues to inspire many.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late singer Lata Mangeshkar (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, the iconic melody queen, during his latest Mann Ki Baat address. Recognizing her birth anniversary, Modi lauded her ability to evoke emotions through music, particularly her patriotic anthems that have inspired countless individuals.

In remembrance of their first encounter, Modi recalled the role of Sudhir Phadke, an influential figure in Marathi Sugam Sangeet, who introduced him to Lata Didi. Sharing a fond memory, Modi mentioned his affection for the song 'Jyoti Kalash Chhalke'—a piece that symbolized their enduring personal connection, highlighted by Mangeshkar's annual Rakhi gestures.

Emphasizing Lata Mangeshkar's deep ties to Indian culture, Modi noted her admiration for Veer Savarkar and the songs she sang in his honor. The Mann Ki Baat episode included reflections on Mangeshkar's remarkable career spanning seven decades, encompassing over 30,000 songs in more than 36 languages.

Renowned as the 'Nightingale of India,' Mangeshkar captivated audiences globally with classics from melancholic ballads to vivacious tunes. Her works like 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' and 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo' remain cultural staples, perpetuated through generations. Following her passing on February 6, 2022, Modi visited her family, mourning the loss alongside her sister, Asha Bhosle.

