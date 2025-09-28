Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor's Heartfelt 43rd Birthday: A Family Affair

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 43rd birthday with gratitude in a heartfelt video, thanking fans and sharing a family moment with his daughter Raha. His mother, Neetu Kapoor, and sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, shared touching tributes. Ranbir's upcoming projects include 'Love and War' and 'Ramayana'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:29 IST
Ranbir Kapoor's Heartfelt 43rd Birthday: A Family Affair
Actor Ranbir Kapoor (File photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday, September 28, with a touching message to his fans. In a heartfelt video shared on the Instagram account of his lifestyle brand 'ARKS', Ranbir expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.

In the video, he said, 'Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming on my birthday. I am 43 years old today, as you can see a lot of grey in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year. A lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you.' Fans speculated that his daughter, Raha Kapoor, was present during this message, as a child's voice was heard in the background.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, extended heartfelt birthday wishes by sharing a charming photo of herself with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. His sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also celebrated with nostalgic photos. Professionally, Ranbir is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' and will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. Recently, he made a cameo appearance in Netflix's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PayNearby IPO Plans Spark Exciting Growth Wave in Fintech

PayNearby IPO Plans Spark Exciting Growth Wave in Fintech

 India
2
Federal Funding Fiasco: The Hidden Struggle Over Congress-Approved Billions

Federal Funding Fiasco: The Hidden Struggle Over Congress-Approved Billions

 Global
3
ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Under Scrutiny in Betting Scandal

ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Under Scrutiny in Betting Scandal

 India
4
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025