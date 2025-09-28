Ranbir Kapoor's Heartfelt 43rd Birthday: A Family Affair

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday, September 28, with a touching message to his fans. In a heartfelt video shared on the Instagram account of his lifestyle brand 'ARKS', Ranbir expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.

In the video, he said, 'Hi, I want to take this moment to say thank you to all of you for all the love and wishes coming on my birthday. I am 43 years old today, as you can see a lot of grey in my beard. It keeps increasing year by year. A lot of gratitude in my heart for my family, my friends, for my work, and mostly for all of you.' Fans speculated that his daughter, Raha Kapoor, was present during this message, as a child's voice was heard in the background.

Earlier, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir's mother, extended heartfelt birthday wishes by sharing a charming photo of herself with Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. His sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also celebrated with nostalgic photos. Professionally, Ranbir is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War' and will portray Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. Recently, he made a cameo appearance in Netflix's 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

(With inputs from agencies.)