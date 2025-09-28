Critical Condition of Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda After Road Accident

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is in critical condition after a serious road accident in Himachal Pradesh, leading to his hospitalization in Mohali.

Jawanda, known for songs like 'Kali Jawande Di', sustains head and spine injuries and remains on ventilator support, according to Fortis Hospital authorities.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and fellow artists are urging fans to pray for his recovery, while specialists are monitoring his health closely.