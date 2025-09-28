Critical Condition of Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda After Road Accident
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda remains in critical condition following a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. Admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, he is on ventilator support under expert medical care. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited to inquire about his health and urged against spreading rumors.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is in critical condition after a serious road accident in Himachal Pradesh, leading to his hospitalization in Mohali.
Jawanda, known for songs like 'Kali Jawande Di', sustains head and spine injuries and remains on ventilator support, according to Fortis Hospital authorities.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and fellow artists are urging fans to pray for his recovery, while specialists are monitoring his health closely.
Advertisement