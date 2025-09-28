Stampede Tragedy at Vijay's Karur Rally: An Inquiry into Mismanagement

In a tragic turn of events at Actor-Politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, a stampede claimed the lives of 40 people, highlighting severe logistical mismanagement. An investigation led by ADGP S Davidson Devasirvatham reveals the inadequacy in crowd control and the role of event organizers in the chaos.

Despite the deployment of nearly 500 police personnel, including high-ranking officers, the event's organization fell short. Attendees, left without food and water, grew anxious and contributed to the stampede. The event's approval process highlighted risks, but plans failed to prevent the tragedy.

Officials are calling for better cooperation between organizers and police in managing large crowds. This incident underscores the importance of meticulous planning and resource allocation in high-risk public gatherings to prevent future mishaps.