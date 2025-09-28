Left Menu

Tragedy at Na Uyana Aranya: Monks' Cable Car Crash

An Indian monk was among the victims of a cable car accident in Sri Lanka that killed eight, including international nationals. Investigations suggest cable failure as the cause. Bodies were returned to respective countries, with funerals and continued mourning marking the community's grief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:35 IST
Tragedy at Na Uyana Aranya: Monks' Cable Car Crash
The body of an Indian monk, a casualty among those killed in a devastating cable car accident in northwest Sri Lanka, was sent back to India, officials confirmed.

The Wednesday night accident in Nikaweratiya claimed another life, raising the death toll to eight as mourners gathered for funerals.

Investigation suggests cable failure led the cart's deadly descent, leaving monks across continents in mourning.

