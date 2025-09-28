Left Menu

Somber Celebrations: Assam Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg During World Cup Opener

The overlap of Durga Puja and the Women's Cricket World Cup in Assam has been overshadowed by the mourning of beloved singer Zubeen Garg's death. Fans continue to celebrate his legacy, as event organizers dedicate the World Cup opening ceremony to him. Despite the festive season, the state remains in grief.

Updated: 28-09-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:54 IST
In Assam, the usual double joy of the Durga Puja festival coinciding with the Cricket World Cup has been replaced with a somber mood. Residents are mourning the sudden death of singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, whose passing has profoundly impacted fans across the state.

As the Women's World Cup opener in Guwahati approaches, the state capital remains subdued. Cricket organizers have redesigned the World Cup opening ceremony, turning it into a tribute to Zubeen Garg to honor his legacy and the emotional wave his death has caused among millions of admirers.

Zubeen Garg's impact is evident as thousands gather to honor him, with performances dedicated to his memory. His popularity rivals global icons, reflected in the heartfelt tributes and collective mourning that continue to underscore Assam's current character.

(With inputs from agencies.)

