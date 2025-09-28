Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Fights for Recovery After Severe Accident

In a new development concerning the health of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali after the artist suffered critical injuries in a road accident.

Mann informed reporters that Jawanda's condition has improved slightly, noting he is in a better state than the previous day, albeit still unconscious.

The singer, celebrated for tracks like 'Kali Jawande Di,' is under expert medical care following the severe accident, which resulted in significant head and spine trauma.

(With inputs from agencies.)