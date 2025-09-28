Left Menu

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Fights for Recovery After Severe Accident

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visits Fortis Hospital to check on singer Rajvir Jawanda, who is recovering from a serious accident. The popular singer, known for hits like 'Kali Jawande Di,' remains unconscious but is showing signs of improvement. He suffered severe head and spine injuries and continues under close medical observation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:02 IST
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Fights for Recovery After Severe Accident
Punjabi CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a new development concerning the health of Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali after the artist suffered critical injuries in a road accident.

Mann informed reporters that Jawanda's condition has improved slightly, noting he is in a better state than the previous day, albeit still unconscious.

The singer, celebrated for tracks like 'Kali Jawande Di,' is under expert medical care following the severe accident, which resulted in significant head and spine trauma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pogacar's Historic Triumph in Kigali: A Masterclass on Two Wheels

Pogacar's Historic Triumph in Kigali: A Masterclass on Two Wheels

 Global
2
Notorious Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed in Police Encounter

Notorious Criminal Naeem Qureshi Killed in Police Encounter

 India
3
Drama at Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Final Day

Drama at Ryder Cup: Viktor Hovland's Injury Shakes Up Final Day

 United States
4
Seaside Tragedy: Premeditated Attack Shocks North Carolina Town

Seaside Tragedy: Premeditated Attack Shocks North Carolina Town

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025