Kolkata's Iconic Durga Puja Honors Unsung Freedom Fighters

The Suruchi Sangha in Kolkata, celebrating its 72nd year, uses its Durga Puja pandal 'Ahuti' to pay tribute to Bengal's freedom fighters. The pandal highlights the contributions of those involved in India's independence struggle, particularly the 'Anusilan Samity', blending culture with history through art and devotion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:33 IST
Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha pandal pays tribute to Bengal's freedom fighters (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Kolkata, Durga Puja has transcended its religious origins to become a vibrant celebration of art and culture. Each year, the city's pandals amaze visitors with innovative themes, and this year is no exception. The Suruchi Sangha, marking its 72nd anniversary, has chosen a powerful theme that bridges faith with historical reverence.

Titled 'Ahuti', meaning sacrifice, the Suruchi Sangha's pandal is a heartfelt tribute to Bengal's freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India's independence. The pandal's walls feature portraits of these heroes, meticulously crafted in plaster of Paris, inviting visitors on a journey through history as they pay homage to the goddess.

According to Soumya Sarkar of the Suruchi Sangha Committee, the theme aims to inspire visitors of all ages to reflect on the rich cultural heritage and the pivotal role Bengal played in the freedom struggle. This year's Puja especially highlights the contributions of the 'Anusilan Samity', a covert group initially formed in 1902 for training in resistance against British rule while posing as a fitness center.

