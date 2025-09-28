Delhi's Pandara Road Durga Puja Champions Sustainability

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked her presence on Sunday at the inauguration of the Pandara Road Durga Puja event, which has been celebrating diverse themes for the past 70 years.

This year's unique offering centers on the theme of zero waste, with an idol of Goddess Durga constructed from diverse materials sourced across India, reinforcing the importance of sustainability.

The occasion also witnessed the launch of an Accessibility SOP for Indian festivals by UNESCO, aiming to bring inclusivity to cultural festivities across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)