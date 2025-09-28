Delhi's Pandara Road Durga Puja Champions Sustainability
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 70th Pandara Road Durga Puja ceremony. Celebrated with a zero waste theme, the event saw a Goddess Durga idol crafted from diverse Indian materials. Additionally, UNESCO launched an Accessibility SOP for Indian festivals during the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta marked her presence on Sunday at the inauguration of the Pandara Road Durga Puja event, which has been celebrating diverse themes for the past 70 years.
This year's unique offering centers on the theme of zero waste, with an idol of Goddess Durga constructed from diverse materials sourced across India, reinforcing the importance of sustainability.
The occasion also witnessed the launch of an Accessibility SOP for Indian festivals by UNESCO, aiming to bring inclusivity to cultural festivities across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Cultural Heritage Gains Global Spotlight: Chhath Puja Eyed for UNESCO List
India's Chhath Festival Poised for UNESCO Recognition
Spiti Valley: India's First Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve Recognized by UNESCO
Himachal's Cold Desert Reserve Joins UNESCO's Elite List
UNESCO Honors India's Cold Desert as New Biosphere Reserve