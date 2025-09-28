Celebrating the Legacy of Rani Rashmoni: Visionary Leader and Philanthropist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Rani Rashmoni on her birth anniversary, commemorating her as a visionary leader and esteemed philanthropist. This acknowledgment highlights Rashmoni's significant role in Kolkata during the mid-19th century.

Rani Rashmoni, widely recognized for her social work and philanthropic efforts, is celebrated for her enduring contributions to society. Through her unwavering commitment to spirituality and dedication to the upliftment of the poor, she constructed lasting institutions that continue to thrive today.

In a tribute shared on platform X, Modi described her as a courageous and compassionate figure. He emphasized her conviction in building a better society, leaving a lasting impact on future generations. Tributes continue to pour in as many remember her formidable influence and achievements.

