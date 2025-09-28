Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Rani Rashmoni: Visionary Leader and Philanthropist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Rani Rashmoni on her birth anniversary, celebrating her contributions as a visionary leader dedicated to philanthropy and social work in Kolkata during the mid-19th century. Modi highlighted her courage, compassion, and commitment to spirituality and the upliftment of the poor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 23:51 IST
Celebrating the Legacy of Rani Rashmoni: Visionary Leader and Philanthropist
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to Rani Rashmoni on her birth anniversary, commemorating her as a visionary leader and esteemed philanthropist. This acknowledgment highlights Rashmoni's significant role in Kolkata during the mid-19th century.

Rani Rashmoni, widely recognized for her social work and philanthropic efforts, is celebrated for her enduring contributions to society. Through her unwavering commitment to spirituality and dedication to the upliftment of the poor, she constructed lasting institutions that continue to thrive today.

In a tribute shared on platform X, Modi described her as a courageous and compassionate figure. He emphasized her conviction in building a better society, leaving a lasting impact on future generations. Tributes continue to pour in as many remember her formidable influence and achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tilak Varma's Heroics Propel India to Asia Cup Glory

Tilak Varma's Heroics Propel India to Asia Cup Glory

 United Arab Emirates
2
Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

Burn Accident at Bokaro Steel Plant Injures Three Workers

 India
3
Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi after Indian cricket team's Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor on games field; outcome is same -- India wins: PM Modi aft...

 India
4
India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

India's Cricket Showdown: Key Performances and Bowling Highlights

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025