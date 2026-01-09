After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well; can’t have BJP rule India: Mamata at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:36 IST
- Country:
- India
After winning Bengal, we must win Delhi as well; can't have BJP rule India: Mamata at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Vice President Radhakrishnan Celebrates India's Linguistic Unity
IOA AGM Paves New Path for Indian Olympic Endeavors
Diplomacy Through Lobbying: India's Standard Practice and Pakistan's Strategic Moves
Trade Tensions: India's Firm Stance Amid US Claims
India's Timeless Commitment to Climate Sustainability