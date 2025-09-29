Ranbir Kapoor Reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Love & War'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is set to reunite with celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after nearly two decades in the highly anticipated film 'Love & War'. The collaboration comes 18 years after Kapoor's debut in Bhansali's 'Saawariya', which was released in 2007.

During a live session on Instagram for his brand ARKS on his birthday, Kapoor praised Bhansali, calling him a 'master' who significantly contributed to his understanding of acting. He expressed excitement about collaborating with Bhansali once more, emphasizing the growth and expertise the director now possesses.

The film, billed as an 'epic saga', is scheduled to hit the screens on March 20, 2026. It stars Kapoor's wife, Alia Bhatt, and actor Vicky Kaushal, marking Kaushal's first project with Bhansali. Bhatt, on the other hand, previously worked with the filmmaker in the 2022 hit 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.