Tragedy Strikes: Three Feared Drowned During Durga Puja Rituals

In Deoria district, Uttar Pradesh, three people, including two minors, are feared drowned in the Saryu river while collecting water for Durga Puja rituals. Despite local rescue efforts, only one was saved, and the search for the missing continues. This incident underscores the potential hazards during religious festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:12 IST
In a tragic incident on Monday, three individuals, including two minors, are feared drowned in the Saryu river at Deoria district's Gaura Ghat in Uttar Pradesh. The mishap occurred while they were collecting water for the Durga Puja rituals.

Four individuals had ventured to the river, out of which only one was saved by local residents. Those missing include Vivek Kumar, 19, Ranjeet, 16, and Shekhar, 15. This alarming event happened as the group prepared ceremonial pots for the Durga idol installation in Nahchua village.

Despite quick actions from the locals, who successfully rescued a minor named Ganguli, the others were swept away by the river waters. A search is ongoing with authorities utilizing divers to locate the victims, as confirmed by Barhaj Circle Officer Anshuman Srivastava.

