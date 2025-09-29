Ladakh's Turbulent Tourism: Setbacks Intensify Amid Leh Curfew

The tourism industry in Ladakh faces escalating challenges as the curfew in Leh follows last week's violent clashes, further denting the sector's prospects. Previous setbacks, notably the Pahalgam terror attack, have already shaken travelers' confidence.

A curfew was imposed on September 24 after clashes erupted during a strike by a group demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule extension for Ladakh. The violence resulted in casualties and over 150 injuries, leading to strict curfew measures and disruption of internet services.

Local businesses report consistent booking cancellations, while tourists are confined to their hotels. Stakeholders are eager for normalcy to return, emphasizing the economic strain on families reliant on tourism. Authorities justify the curfew, citing preventative measures against further unrest.