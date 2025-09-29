Left Menu

Ladakh's Turbulent Tourism: Setbacks Intensify Amid Leh Curfew

Ladakh's tourism sector, already struggling, faced another setback with Leh's curfew after recent violence. The situation, compounded by past incidents like the Pahalgam terror attack, caused widespread booking cancellations and disruptions, impacting local businesses and stranding tourists. Stakeholders hope for a swift return to normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:19 IST
The tourism industry in Ladakh faces escalating challenges as the curfew in Leh follows last week's violent clashes, further denting the sector's prospects. Previous setbacks, notably the Pahalgam terror attack, have already shaken travelers' confidence.

A curfew was imposed on September 24 after clashes erupted during a strike by a group demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule extension for Ladakh. The violence resulted in casualties and over 150 injuries, leading to strict curfew measures and disruption of internet services.

Local businesses report consistent booking cancellations, while tourists are confined to their hotels. Stakeholders are eager for normalcy to return, emphasizing the economic strain on families reliant on tourism. Authorities justify the curfew, citing preventative measures against further unrest.

