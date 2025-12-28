Tourism in Kashmir Battles Back After Pahalgam Attack

The Pahalgam attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir sent shockwaves through the tourism sector, raising fears over the Valley's enduring appeal as a travel destination. The immediate aftermath saw a sharp decline in visitor numbers, causing widespread concern within the hospitality industry.

Despite this setback, efforts to rejuvenate tourism have gradually borne fruit. By early June, a slow but steady return of tourists brought optimistic signs of recovery, as groups from Maharashtra and Gujarat flocked back to popular spots like Gulmarg and Pahalgam.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized reopening shuttered tourist areas, while the national tourism ministry laid out plans for city-level convention promotion bureaus to bolster the MICE segment. Meanwhile, the International Tourism Mart in the Northeast highlighted India's rich cultural offerings.

