Left Menu

Hilton Expands Footprint with New Jaipur Destination

Hilton has announced the upcoming Hilton Jaipur Kukas, expanding its presence in Rajasthan with a seventh hotel set to open in 2029. Developed in collaboration with Masbu Resorts Pvt Ltd, the hotel highlights Hilton's commitment to India's burgeoning cultural tourism and wedding market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:12 IST
Hilton Expands Footprint with New Jaipur Destination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, hospitality giant Hilton announced the expansion of its presence in Rajasthan with the signing of Hilton Jaipur Kukas. This new development brings the total number of Hilton hotels in the state to seven, further cementing its footprint in India's vibrant cultural tourism sector.

Set to open its doors in 2029, the 122-room Hilton Jaipur Kukas will be established in partnership with Masbu Resorts Pvt Ltd. This expansion reflects Hilton's strategy to cater to the increasing demand for leisure and premium travel experiences in the region, particularly as Jaipur garners acclaim as a destination for cultural tourism and lavish weddings.

With four additional hotels under development and a total of 71 properties across South Asia, Hilton aims to significantly upscale its operations, targeting 300 hotels over the next decade. This growth strategy highlights a commitment to capturing the dynamic trends of the Indian travel market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

 India
2
Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

 India
3
GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

 India
4
KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025