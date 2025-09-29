Hilton Expands Footprint with New Jaipur Destination

On Monday, hospitality giant Hilton announced the expansion of its presence in Rajasthan with the signing of Hilton Jaipur Kukas. This new development brings the total number of Hilton hotels in the state to seven, further cementing its footprint in India's vibrant cultural tourism sector.

Set to open its doors in 2029, the 122-room Hilton Jaipur Kukas will be established in partnership with Masbu Resorts Pvt Ltd. This expansion reflects Hilton's strategy to cater to the increasing demand for leisure and premium travel experiences in the region, particularly as Jaipur garners acclaim as a destination for cultural tourism and lavish weddings.

With four additional hotels under development and a total of 71 properties across South Asia, Hilton aims to significantly upscale its operations, targeting 300 hotels over the next decade. This growth strategy highlights a commitment to capturing the dynamic trends of the Indian travel market.

