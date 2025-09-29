Left Menu

Affordable Meals for All: The Rise of Indiramma Canteens

Newly modernized Indiramma Canteens offer breakfast at Rs 5, aiming to provide nutritious meals at subsidized rates. The initiative launched by GHMC in collaboration with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, seeks to ease economic burdens on underprivileged citizens, benefiting over 30,000 people daily in Hyderabad.

On Monday, revamped Indiramma Canteens, offering breakfast at a nominal fee of Rs 5, were launched by the Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi. This initiative aims to provide nutritious meals to the underprivileged at highly subsidized rates, as confirmed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The GHMC revealed that at these canteens, each breakfast and meal is priced at Rs 5, with the corporation subsidizing Rs 14 per breakfast and Rs 24.83 per meal. This allows beneficiaries to save up to Rs 3,000 monthly.

Under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's directive, Transport Minister Prabhakar stated, "Indiramma Canteens have been launched to ensure affordable meals for all." Collaborating with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation, the canteens serve breakfast and hot meals affordably, aiming to bring dignity and relief to daily wage earners and other underprivileged groups. Notably, 150 such canteens currently operate across the city, serving over 30,000 people daily.

