Left Menu

Bruce Springsteen Shines at New York Film Festival with Surprise Guitar Performance

Bruce Springsteen surprised audiences at the New York Film Festival by performing 'Land of Hope and Dreams' following the premiere of his biopic, 'Deliver Me From Nowhere.' The iconic musician emphasized hope despite societal divisions, paralleling his life's journey as depicted in the film directed by Scott Cooper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 15:42 IST
Bruce Springsteen Shines at New York Film Festival with Surprise Guitar Performance
Bruce Springsteen (Image source/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Bruce Springsteen, the legendary singer-songwriter, made a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival, captivating audiences with a rendition of his song "Land of Hope and Dreams". This performance followed the premiere of his biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere," which stars Jeremy Allen White portraying the music icon, as reported by Variety.

During his appearance, Springsteen spoke candidly about the current global climate, remarking on the dangerous times we navigate today. He emphasized the significance of maintaining hope and upholding ideals, contrasting an ideal "land of hope and dreams" with a world marred by fear and divisiveness.

The film adaptation, inspired by Warren Zanes' 2023 best-selling book, delves into a pivotal era in Springsteen's career during the early '80s. Directed by Scott Cooper, it highlights the creation of his iconic album Nebraska. The movie, featuring a talented cast including Jeremy Strong and Marc Maron, will release in theaters on October 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

45 Years of Neglect: Saroh Dalit Basti's Plea for Change

 India
2
Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

Kusumgar Ltd Eyes Rs 650 Crore via IPO

 India
3
GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

GST Hike Threatens India's Energy Security

 India
4
KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

KDA Demands Immediate Release of Activist Sonam Wangchuk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025