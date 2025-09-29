Bruce Springsteen Shines at New York Film Festival with Surprise Guitar Performance

Bruce Springsteen, the legendary singer-songwriter, made a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival, captivating audiences with a rendition of his song "Land of Hope and Dreams". This performance followed the premiere of his biopic "Deliver Me From Nowhere," which stars Jeremy Allen White portraying the music icon, as reported by Variety.

During his appearance, Springsteen spoke candidly about the current global climate, remarking on the dangerous times we navigate today. He emphasized the significance of maintaining hope and upholding ideals, contrasting an ideal "land of hope and dreams" with a world marred by fear and divisiveness.

The film adaptation, inspired by Warren Zanes' 2023 best-selling book, delves into a pivotal era in Springsteen's career during the early '80s. Directed by Scott Cooper, it highlights the creation of his iconic album Nebraska. The movie, featuring a talented cast including Jeremy Strong and Marc Maron, will release in theaters on October 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)