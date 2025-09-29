Ranna Gill's Enchanting Fall 2025 Collections Wow Treasury of Trousseau

Ranna Gill's Fall 2025 collections took center stage at DLF Emporio's Treasury of Trousseau, offering an enthralling mix of romance, sophistication, and creativity. Presenting unique collections named 'Autumn at Westbury' and 'Tales from the Saddle', Gill's designs reflected a seamless fusion of structure and artistry.

The event featured over 100 stunning looks, ranging from tailored silhouettes to flowing jumpsuits, each meticulously detailed with leather accents and Schiffli embroidery. Gill's collections were further complemented by remarkable partnerships with Leather Garden and Rosso Brunello, whose exclusive offerings introduced new layers of elegance and luxury to the showcase.

Ranna Gill emphasized the significance of storytelling through her collection, stating her desire to capture strength, romance, and renewal. As a trailblazer in Indian fashion, her global reputation continues to expand, supported by a robust online presence and numerous metropolitan store locations.

