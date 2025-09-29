Left Menu

From Novel to Screen: 'Swallowing The Sun' to Shine as Web Series

Author Lakshmi Puri's novel 'Swallowing The Sun' will be adapted into a web series by Abundantia Entertainment. The story follows Malati, a village girl turned educated woman, through India's Independence struggle. CEO Vikram Malhotra emphasizes creating a global appeal while preserving the novel's essence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Abundantia Entertainment has announced plans to adapt Lakshmi Puri's acclaimed novel 'Swallowing The Sun' into a web series. The news was shared by the company's CEO Vikram Malhotra on Monday, highlighting the global appeal of the Indian story.

The novel narrates the journey of Malati, a village girl who evolves into an educated woman amidst India's struggle for independence, confronting themes of love, loss, and defying patriarchal norms. Malhotra emphasized that the adaptation aims to connect unique Indian stories with worldwide audiences.

Puri, whose debut novel draws inspiration from her parents and culture, expressed excitement about transitioning the book's words from the page to screen. She trusts Abundantia to respect the novel's essence while adapting it, with showrunners, directors, and actors set to be announced soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

