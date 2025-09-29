Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Offers Silken Raiments to Goddess in Auspicious Ceremony

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu presented silken raiments to goddess Kanaka Durgamma, expressing his hopes for state prosperity during the Dussehra festivities. With the Krishna River flowing vigorously into the sea, he noted this as a sign of prosperity, reflecting on the state's abundant blessings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:38 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Offers Silken Raiments to Goddess in Auspicious Ceremony
Chandrababu Naidu
  • Country:
  • India

In a symbolic ceremony on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented silken raiments to Goddess Kanaka Durgamma at Indrakeeladri. The offering was made on behalf of the state government during ongoing Dussehra festivities.

At a press conference, Naidu expressed his reverence and described the moment as a 'matter of fortune', highlighting the spiritual significance of the event. He expressed hope for prosperity and well-being for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister noted the Krishna River's vigorous flow into the sea as a positive indication of abundance. With reservoirs filled to 94% capacity, Naidu sees these as signs of prosperity and blessings for Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

Moody's Downgrades Tata Motors Amid JLR Cyber Crisis

 India
2
Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

Ukraine Proposes Allied Air Defence Shield Against Russian Threats

 Global
3
Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Scandal Unmasked: The Fall of Self-Styled Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati

 India
4
Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

Notorious Gang Member Nabbed After 23 Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025