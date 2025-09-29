Chandrababu Naidu Offers Silken Raiments to Goddess in Auspicious Ceremony

In a symbolic ceremony on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented silken raiments to Goddess Kanaka Durgamma at Indrakeeladri. The offering was made on behalf of the state government during ongoing Dussehra festivities.

At a press conference, Naidu expressed his reverence and described the moment as a 'matter of fortune', highlighting the spiritual significance of the event. He expressed hope for prosperity and well-being for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister noted the Krishna River's vigorous flow into the sea as a positive indication of abundance. With reservoirs filled to 94% capacity, Naidu sees these as signs of prosperity and blessings for Andhra Pradesh.

