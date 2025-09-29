Chandrababu Naidu Offers Silken Raiments to Goddess in Auspicious Ceremony
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu presented silken raiments to goddess Kanaka Durgamma, expressing his hopes for state prosperity during the Dussehra festivities. With the Krishna River flowing vigorously into the sea, he noted this as a sign of prosperity, reflecting on the state's abundant blessings.
In a symbolic ceremony on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu presented silken raiments to Goddess Kanaka Durgamma at Indrakeeladri. The offering was made on behalf of the state government during ongoing Dussehra festivities.
At a press conference, Naidu expressed his reverence and described the moment as a 'matter of fortune', highlighting the spiritual significance of the event. He expressed hope for prosperity and well-being for the people of the state.
The Chief Minister noted the Krishna River's vigorous flow into the sea as a positive indication of abundance. With reservoirs filled to 94% capacity, Naidu sees these as signs of prosperity and blessings for Andhra Pradesh.
