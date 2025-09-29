Left Menu

Rain Looms Over Durga Puja Festivities in West Bengal

Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal might be dampened by predicted rainfall from a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate showers are expected from October 2, with heavy downpours likely in some districts, particularly around Vijaya Dashami.

Rain Looms Over Durga Puja Festivities in West Bengal
As West Bengal revels in Durga Puja festivities, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted potential rainfall disruption. Beginning October 2, due to a developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, light to moderate showers are expected in most regions.

Vijaya Dashami, marking the end of Durga Puja on October 2, could be marred by rain, according to the Met office.

The Met department's statement highlights a trough extending from the Gulf of Cambay to the Bay of Bengal, fostering conditions for possible heavy rain in select districts between October 2 and 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

