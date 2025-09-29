Left Menu

Relive Spider-Man's Adventures on the Big Screen: A Journey Through Time for Indian Fans

Sony Pictures Entertainment is re-releasing all live-action and animated Spider-Man films in Indian cinemas. Beginning November 14, fans can revisit Tobey Maguire's, Andrew Garfield's, and Tom Holland's Spider-Man movies, culminating with the Spider-Verse saga. This initiative honors the legacy of Spider-Man and revives the excitement for new audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:00 IST
A snip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day bts (Photo/instagram/@spidermanmovie). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Spider-Man enthusiasts in India are set for a nostalgic treat as Sony Pictures Entertainment prepares to re-release every live-action and animated Spider-Man film on the big screen. The lineup includes Sam Raimi's Tobey Maguire-starring trilogy, Marc Webb's 'The Amazing Spider-Man' with Andrew Garfield, the Marvel Cinematic Universe outings of Tom Holland, and the critically acclaimed Spider-Verse animations.

Kicking off on November 14, Tobey Maguire's beloved films will start the cinematic journey, followed by Andrew Garfield's run on November 21, with Tom Holland's adventures featuring from November 28. The animated Spider-Verse saga will follow suit on December 5. Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International, India, expressed the company's motivation behind this initiative, stating that it pays homage to Spider-Man's enduring legacy and introduces his definitive tales to new audiences.

This comes as anticipation builds for the next installment, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' which began production in Glasgow this August, aiming for a summer 2026 release. Fans eager for more web-slinging action can expect to find Spider-Man swinging back into theatres, reinvigorating the legendary narrative with a spectacular cinematic showcase.

