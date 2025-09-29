Shyam Metalics: Transforming Durga Puja Festivities into Lasting Shelter

Shyam Metalics, a leading metal-producing firm, is marking the Durga Puja festivities with a unique Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative through its Shyam Metalics Foundation. Dubbed 'Shelter of Protection,' this campaign extends the festival's spirit beyond traditional rituals to provide tangible aid to underprivileged families in the form of durable roofing sheets.

The company's initiative features beautifully crafted home-styled pandals at Garia, Dankuni, and Burdwan, with roofing sheets that will eventually shelter 250 families. This act symbolizes the brand's commitment to offering divine protection and trust, ensuring that families in need rest under a robust roof long after the Puja celebrations culminate.

Nirmal Uday, COO of Shyam Metalics, emphasized that the campaign reflects the essence of Durga Puja—compassion, unity, and renewal—while transforming faith into meaningful community action. Shyam Metalics, which specializes in steel and ferro alloys production in India, is translating its market success into impactful community support through this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)