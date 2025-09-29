Left Menu

Shyam Metalics: Transforming Durga Puja Festivities into Lasting Shelter

Shyam Metalics celebrates Durga Puja by launching a CSR initiative, 'Shelter of Protection,' through its Foundation. It transforms festive pandals into protective roofs, donating sheets to 250 families. The company integrates tradition with community support, safeguarding underprivileged families long after the festival ends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:07 IST
Shyam Metalics: Transforming Durga Puja Festivities into Lasting Shelter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shyam Metalics, a leading metal-producing firm, is marking the Durga Puja festivities with a unique Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative through its Shyam Metalics Foundation. Dubbed 'Shelter of Protection,' this campaign extends the festival's spirit beyond traditional rituals to provide tangible aid to underprivileged families in the form of durable roofing sheets.

The company's initiative features beautifully crafted home-styled pandals at Garia, Dankuni, and Burdwan, with roofing sheets that will eventually shelter 250 families. This act symbolizes the brand's commitment to offering divine protection and trust, ensuring that families in need rest under a robust roof long after the Puja celebrations culminate.

Nirmal Uday, COO of Shyam Metalics, emphasized that the campaign reflects the essence of Durga Puja—compassion, unity, and renewal—while transforming faith into meaningful community action. Shyam Metalics, which specializes in steel and ferro alloys production in India, is translating its market success into impactful community support through this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Sedition Case on Climate Activist in Ladakh

Controversy Erupts Over Sedition Case on Climate Activist in Ladakh

 India
2
Empowering Leaders: Bridging Science and Governance

Empowering Leaders: Bridging Science and Governance

 India
3
Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

Foundation Laid for New Circuit House in Mathura to Host VIPs

 India
4
Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

Sidbi's Record Profit Surge: A Beacon of Growth in MSME Sector

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025