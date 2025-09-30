Left Menu

West Bengal's Durga Puja: A Symphony of Rituals and Reverence

Devotees across West Bengal celebrated Durga Puja with fervor on Maha Ashtami. From Kolkata's Sobhabazar Rajbari to Belur Math, rituals like Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja honored Goddess Durga. The celebrations, marked by vibrant attire and sacred rituals, underline the festival's cultural and religious significance.

Updated: 30-09-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:17 IST
Devotees flooded Durga Puja pandals throughout West Bengal on Maha Ashtami, revered as the most auspicious day of the festival. The rhythmic beats of the 'dhaak' filled the air, heralding the celebrations.

From children to the elderly, attendees gathered early to offer 'anjali,' floral tributes to Goddess Durga, donning colorful traditional attire and carrying plates filled with flowers and bel leaves as priests chanted mantras.

In Kolkata, Sobhabazar Rajbari hosted one of the city's oldest household pujas, attracting crowds drawn to its grandeur and centuries-old traditions. At Belur Math, the Ramakrishna Math's headquarters, thousands participated in special Ashtami rituals like Kumari Puja, honoring a young girl as a living embodiment of the goddess. As the day draws to a close, the solemn Sandhi Puja ritual commemorates Goddess Durga's victory over the demons Chanda and Munda, highlighting the festival's longstanding cultural and religious importance, now recognized as part of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

