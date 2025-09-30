Left Menu

Honoring Hijam Irabot Singh: A Legacy of Social Justice and Unity

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla led a tribute to Hijam Irabot Singh, a legendary social reformer and freedom fighter, on his birth anniversary. The governor emphasized renewing commitment to unity, progress, and empowerment in society. Various officials and guests commemorated Irabot Singh's enduring legacy across the Imphal valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:23 IST
Honoring Hijam Irabot Singh: A Legacy of Social Justice and Unity
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid homage to the renowned freedom fighter and social reformer Hijam Irabot Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

Governor Bhalla delivered floral tributes at Irabot Singh's statue in Irawat Square, Imphal, encouraging the public to pursue a society founded on unity, progress, and empowerment.

A gathering of state officials and guests also honored Singh, whose work for social justice and equality remains influential. The day was marked with events and community cleanups across Imphal valley.

TRENDING

1
Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

Key Players Released as Indian Football Team Prepares for AFC Asian Cup Qual...

 India
2
Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

Bomb Scare on IndiGo Flight From Mumbai to Delhi

 India
3
Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

Controversial Gifts: 3D-Printed Pistols Stir Diplomatic Waves

 New Zealand
4
Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

Taliban Curtails Internet and Mobile Services Across Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025