Honoring Hijam Irabot Singh: A Legacy of Social Justice and Unity

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla paid homage to the renowned freedom fighter and social reformer Hijam Irabot Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary, according to a statement from Raj Bhavan.

Governor Bhalla delivered floral tributes at Irabot Singh's statue in Irawat Square, Imphal, encouraging the public to pursue a society founded on unity, progress, and empowerment.

A gathering of state officials and guests also honored Singh, whose work for social justice and equality remains influential. The day was marked with events and community cleanups across Imphal valley.