Left Menu

Modi Celebrates BJP's Milestones on Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary

During the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the BJP's accomplishment of revoking Article 370. Emphasizing the party's commitment to good governance, Modi also reflected on the party's achievements compared to past political tendencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:08 IST
Modi Celebrates BJP's Milestones on Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly heralded the BJP's success in dismantling Article 370, a significant constitutional change that redefined Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy. Modi's remarks came during the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, commemorating the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking to a captivated audience, Modi emphasized the BJP's legacy of good governance, which he claims is being elevated both nationally and regionally under the current administration. His comments resonated with the audience, reaffirming the party's commitment to transformative policies.

Furthermore, Modi criticized the post-Independence trend of attributing national achievements to a single family, implicitly contrasting the BJP's collective ethos with previous governmental narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025