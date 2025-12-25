Modi Celebrates BJP's Milestones on Vajpayee's Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly heralded the BJP's success in dismantling Article 370, a significant constitutional change that redefined Jammu and Kashmir's autonomy. Modi's remarks came during the inauguration of the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, commemorating the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking to a captivated audience, Modi emphasized the BJP's legacy of good governance, which he claims is being elevated both nationally and regionally under the current administration. His comments resonated with the audience, reaffirming the party's commitment to transformative policies.

Furthermore, Modi criticized the post-Independence trend of attributing national achievements to a single family, implicitly contrasting the BJP's collective ethos with previous governmental narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)