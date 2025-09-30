Demolition of Olympian Mohammed Shahid's Home Spurs Outcry

The partial demolition of Padma Shri awardee Olympian Mohammed Shahid's residence in Varanasi has sparked significant protests from the family of the late hockey legend. The administration has maintained that compensation had been provided for the properties affected in the road-widening initiative.

The demolition, which took place along the Kachery to Sandaha route, has left Shahid's family without alternative housing arrangements. The family contends that no compensation was received, despite the administration's claims. The incident has put additional strain on the family, who are preparing for an upcoming wedding.

Varanasi ADM (City) Alok Verma assured that demolition was targeted only at compensated properties, though some deviations were acknowledged. Political criticism has also emerged, with UP Congress president Ajay Rai denouncing the action, viewing the house as a symbol of India's sporting history.