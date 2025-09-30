Chhattisgarhi Film 'Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas' Declared Tax-Free

The Chhattisgarh BJP government has officially declared the Chhattisgarhi language film, 'Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas', as tax-free. This film, inspired by the life of Satnami sect leader Raja Guru Balakdas, aims to shed light on the cultural richness and historical significance of the region.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the tax exemption after viewing the film at a local multiplex. He expressed gratitude to the producers, emphasizing the film's portrayal of Guru Balakdas's fight against British oppression and his unifying role in society. Moreover, the film also features the life of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, illustrating their collective fight for justice and against colonial dominance.

Praising the local cinema industry, CM Sai highlighted the dedication of Chhattisgarhi filmmakers. He mentioned the upcoming Film City project, which aims to provide better infrastructure and opportunities, furthering the development of Chhattisgarhi cinema. The film emphasizes Chhattisgarh's role in India's freedom struggle and its rich cultural heritage, intending to inspire audiences and connect them with their history.

(With inputs from agencies.)