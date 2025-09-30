Left Menu

Chhattisgarhi Film 'Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas' Declared Tax-Free

The Chhattisgarh BJP government has declared the film 'Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas' as tax-free. Based on the life of Satnami sect leader Raja Guru Balakdas, the film highlights the state's cultural history. CM Sai praised the film for its depiction of local heroism and commitment to social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:50 IST
Chhattisgarhi Film 'Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas' Declared Tax-Free
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh BJP government has officially declared the Chhattisgarhi language film, 'Balidani Raja Guru Balakdas', as tax-free. This film, inspired by the life of Satnami sect leader Raja Guru Balakdas, aims to shed light on the cultural richness and historical significance of the region.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the tax exemption after viewing the film at a local multiplex. He expressed gratitude to the producers, emphasizing the film's portrayal of Guru Balakdas's fight against British oppression and his unifying role in society. Moreover, the film also features the life of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, illustrating their collective fight for justice and against colonial dominance.

Praising the local cinema industry, CM Sai highlighted the dedication of Chhattisgarhi filmmakers. He mentioned the upcoming Film City project, which aims to provide better infrastructure and opportunities, furthering the development of Chhattisgarhi cinema. The film emphasizes Chhattisgarh's role in India's freedom struggle and its rich cultural heritage, intending to inspire audiences and connect them with their history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Rescue Mission for Primates

Exotic Wildlife Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Rescue Mission for Primates

 India
2
Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel

Delhi Airport Introduces Digital E-Arrival Card for Efficient Travel

 India
3
The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

The Baht Dilemma: Thai Gold Traders Battle Potential Tax

 Global
4
UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

UGC Cracks Down on Non-Compliant Private Universities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025