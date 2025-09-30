Revival of Bengal's Economy: Durga Puja 2025 Sparks Financial Surge
Durga Puja 2025 marked a robust economic resurgence in West Bengal, with a growth of 10-15% estimated at Rs 46,000-50,000 crore. Key contributors included corporate sponsorships, increased mall footfalls, and consumer spending. Organised retail thrived, but small traders felt pressures from a shift to e-commerce.
- Country:
- India
Durga Puja 2025 has invigorated West Bengal's economy, rebounding significantly with an estimated 10-15% growth to reach approximately Rs 46,000-50,000 crore. Key factors fueling this expansion include increased corporate sponsorships, vibrant mall traffic, and a rise in consumer spending.
The festival also highlighted disparities in economic gains. While organised retail and corporate advertisers enjoyed a boost, hawkers and smaller traders suffered due to a shift in consumer spending towards e-commerce.
Officials remain optimistic, noting state grants to puja organisers and the uptick in electricity demand as indicators of economic vitality. However, challenges persist for small businesses amid these shifts in spending habits.
