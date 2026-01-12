Mystery Surrounding Terrace Tragedy in Delhi
A 25-year-old man named Bhavishya died after falling from a terrace in northwest Delhi. While initial reports suggest no foul play, his family suspects otherwise. A video indicates a prior scuffle involving Bhavishya and house owner Lalit Rawat. Police are investigating all possibilities.
A tragic death in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar has raised suspicion and sparked a thorough investigation. Bhavishya, 25, reportedly fell from a terrace, but family members suspect foul play, challenging the initial police assessment of the incident.
A purportedly revealing video has surfaced, where house owner Lalit Rawat is heard discussing a scuffle involving the deceased. This has prompted police to pursue all angles, despite their preliminary stance of no malicious intent.
The investigation continues as police await a post-mortem report. Despite no signs of foul play from four acquaintances present, Bhavishya's family's suspicions persist, keeping the case open until all inquiries conclude.
