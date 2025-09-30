John Mayer's India Debut: A Cultural Milestone

Iconic singer-songwriter John Mayer is set to make his long-awaited debut in India, performing live on January 22, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

Mayer, recognized globally for chart-topping tracks such as 'Gravity' and 'Why Georgia', expressed enthusiasm about this upcoming performance, calling it both humbling and exhilarating.

BookMyShow Live's Chief Business Officer, Naman Pugalia, emphasized the significance of Mayer's concert as a cultural milestone, highlighting the evolution of live music in India. The event promises to transform Mayer's intimate musical connections into a shared experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)