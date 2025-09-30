Left Menu

Gomti Book Festival 2025: Record Attendance and Sales Mark a Literary Triumph

The Gomti Book Festival in Lucknow attracted over 3.5 lakh visitors, marking a 30% increase in book sales from the previous year. Featuring over 225 publishers, the festival highlighted diverse reading interests, including self-help, spiritual, and children's books. It also promoted sustainability and the 'Make India Read' initiative.

The Gomti Book Festival in Lucknow attracted a record-breaking attendance of over 3.5 lakh visitors, marking a significant increase in both visitors and book sales, according to the organizer, National Book Trust (NBT). This year's edition saw over 225 national and international publishers participate, compared to 175 in the prior year.

Self-help, spiritual, and nation-building books were among the most popular categories, along with fiction novels and children's literature. Exam-preparation and Hindi literature books also drew substantial interest, showcasing the varied reading preferences of attendees.

A dedicated e-Pustakalaya corner featured over 3,400 free e-books and audiobooks, emphasizing the blend of traditional and digital reading formats. The event promoted creativity, sustainability, and the Prime Minister's vision for a knowledge society, aligning with initiatives like the National Education Policy 2020.

