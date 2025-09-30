RSS Centenary: A Milestone in Nation-Building

As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) prepares to celebrate its centenary, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh extended congratulations to the organization's chief, Mohan Bhagwat, and its members. Singh expressed hopes for the RSS to remain committed to nation-building efforts over the next century to facilitate India's progress.

Founded by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on Vijayadashmi in 1925, the RSS marks its 100-year milestone with an array of events, drawing attention to its historical roots and contributions. Singh reminisced about the RSS's pivotal role in supporting large Hindu rallies in 1982, organized through his Virat Hindu Samaj initiative.

The organization is orchestrating extensive celebrations, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans' and numerous 'biradari goshthis' to promote societal harmony. Planned activities will also include a door-to-door public outreach initiative and thousands of symposiums nationwide, further underscoring the RSS's broad influence.