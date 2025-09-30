Left Menu

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda on Life Support After Devastating Accident

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda remains in critical condition, on life support, after a severe motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh. Despite medical efforts, his neurological state shows minimal improvement. Many Punjabi artists and Punjab's Chief Minister are concerned about his health, hoping for his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:26 IST
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda on Life Support After Devastating Accident
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is fighting for his life after a serious motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh. Admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, his condition is reportedly critical with minimal brain activity.

The hospital states that despite advanced medical efforts, Jawanda's prognosis remains poor. He was put on ventilator support after sustaining head and spine injuries on September 27 while traveling to Shimla.

The accident attracted attention from various artists and even the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited him. Known for his hit songs and acting roles, Jawanda's tragic accident has stirred public concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

Man Industries Faces Market Ban but Stays Confident

 India
2
Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023

 India
3
Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

 India
4
Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

Scheme of Deception: Gang Busted for Extorting Entrepreneurs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025