Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda on Life Support After Devastating Accident
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda remains in critical condition, on life support, after a severe motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh. Despite medical efforts, his neurological state shows minimal improvement. Many Punjabi artists and Punjab's Chief Minister are concerned about his health, hoping for his recovery.
- Country:
- India
Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda is fighting for his life after a serious motorcycle accident in Himachal Pradesh. Admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, his condition is reportedly critical with minimal brain activity.
The hospital states that despite advanced medical efforts, Jawanda's prognosis remains poor. He was put on ventilator support after sustaining head and spine injuries on September 27 while traveling to Shimla.
The accident attracted attention from various artists and even the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who visited him. Known for his hit songs and acting roles, Jawanda's tragic accident has stirred public concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)