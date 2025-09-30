Left Menu

Amit Shah Unveils Ambitious Housing and Infrastructure Developments in Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to launch the Mhaje Ghar housing scheme and inaugurate several infrastructure projects in Goa on October 4. The housing scheme aims to provide ownership rights to beneficiaries, while other projects include upgrading Harvalem waterfall and establishing Unity Mall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:34 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will spearhead significant governmental initiatives in Goa by launching the Mhaje Ghar housing scheme and inaugurating various infrastructural projects. These developments are set for October 4, according to Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant.

In an interaction with the press, Sawant confirmed Shah's arrival in Goa on the evening of October 4. The minister will subsequently address the public at Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, marking the importance of these projects for the state.

The Mhaje Ghar housing scheme aims to bestow ownership rights upon beneficiaries across different categories. Shah will also oversee the virtual inauguration of infrastructure projects, such as Prashasan Sthamb, Unity Mall, and upgrades to the Harvalem waterfall, fortifying Goa's developmental blueprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

