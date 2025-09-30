Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stuns in Manish Malhotra's Androgynous Sherwani at Paris Fashion Week

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzled at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing a custom-designed sherwani by Manish Malhotra. This 'reimagined' Indian attire, adorned with diamond-embroidered cuffs, blends tradition with modern androgynous couture. Malhotra highlighted its innovative details on Instagram, celebrating cultural fusion and Indian craftsmanship.

Bollywood sensation Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stole the spotlight at Paris Fashion Week's opening day, dazzling in a custom outfit crafted by esteemed designer Manish Malhotra. The ensemble, an innovative twist on the traditional Indian sherwani, featured diamond-emblazoned cuffs and striking accessories, enhancing the model's elegance as she walked for L'Oreal Paris' show.

Designer Manish Malhotra shared a video of the event on Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into the meticulous craftsmanship behind the outfit. Renowned for outfitting celebrities worldwide, Malhotra detailed the unique elements of the attire, emphasizing its blend of heritage with modern couture sensibilities.

The androgynous sherwani, with its intricate design, conveys a fusion of strength and vulnerability, reimagining the power and allure of traditional menswear for modern women. Malhotra describes it as a statement piece that celebrates individuality and global relevance, symbolizing a seamless blend of culture and innovation on an international stage.

