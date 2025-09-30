Left Menu

A New Era for Indian Musicians: Royalty Payments to All

For the first time in Indian music history, ISAMRA will distribute royalties to not only singers but also musicians, chorus singers, and session artists. This landmark move, guided by Sanjay Tandon and supported by noted artists, aims to sustain and recognize all contributors in the music industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:41 IST
In a groundbreaking move, the Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) announced that it will begin distributing royalties to musicians, chorus singers, and session artists for the first time in Indian history.

During its 12th Annual General Meeting, ISAMRA revealed its plans to distribute ₹4.5 crore among 62 musicians and 40 chorus singers. Iconic artists such as Sonu Nigam and Anup Jalota will support the initiative.

Sanjay Tandon, the CEO of ISAMRA, expressed pride in finally achieving this milestone in Performer's Rights in India, urging non-featured artists to join ISAMRA and further the momentum in valuing all musical contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

