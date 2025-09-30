A New Era for Indian Musicians: Royalty Payments to All

In a groundbreaking move, the Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) announced that it will begin distributing royalties to musicians, chorus singers, and session artists for the first time in Indian history.

During its 12th Annual General Meeting, ISAMRA revealed its plans to distribute ₹4.5 crore among 62 musicians and 40 chorus singers. Iconic artists such as Sonu Nigam and Anup Jalota will support the initiative.

Sanjay Tandon, the CEO of ISAMRA, expressed pride in finally achieving this milestone in Performer's Rights in India, urging non-featured artists to join ISAMRA and further the momentum in valuing all musical contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)