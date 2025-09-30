India's Trailblazers Shine at Big Bang Beauty Tech Finals

India's innovative spirit was on display as three regional winners were announced in the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program, securing spots at the upcoming Grand Finale in Singapore. L'Oréal, alongside industry giants like Google, chose these startups for their groundbreaking solutions in beauty tech.

Competing under themes like Consumer Experience and Tech for Good, startups Infloso AI, Sravathi AI, and Without advanced due to their transformative tech solutions. Their achievements underline India's role in driving innovation, backed by its vibrant economy and digital infrastructure.

As part of L'Oréal's commitment to innovation, these startups will benefit from mentorship and potential market exposure, fostering a robust startup ecosystem in the beauty sector and aligning with India's national innovation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)