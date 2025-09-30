Left Menu

India's Trailblazers Shine at Big Bang Beauty Tech Finals

India's regional winners of the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program advance to the Grand Finale in Singapore. Infloso AI, Sravathi AI, and Without were recognized for their innovative solutions addressing beauty industry challenges. The program fosters startup development with mentorship and commercial pilot opportunities alongside L’Oréal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:46 IST
India's Trailblazers Shine at Big Bang Beauty Tech Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

India's innovative spirit was on display as three regional winners were announced in the Big Bang Beauty Tech Innovation Program, securing spots at the upcoming Grand Finale in Singapore. L'Oréal, alongside industry giants like Google, chose these startups for their groundbreaking solutions in beauty tech.

Competing under themes like Consumer Experience and Tech for Good, startups Infloso AI, Sravathi AI, and Without advanced due to their transformative tech solutions. Their achievements underline India's role in driving innovation, backed by its vibrant economy and digital infrastructure.

As part of L'Oréal's commitment to innovation, these startups will benefit from mentorship and potential market exposure, fostering a robust startup ecosystem in the beauty sector and aligning with India's national innovation goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Records Notable Drop in Overall Crime from 2021 to 2023

Jammu and Kashmir Records Notable Drop in Overall Crime from 2021 to 2023

 India
2
Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Consecutive China Open Final

Jannik Sinner Advances to Third Consecutive China Open Final

 Global
3
Crime Decline in Jammu and Kashmir: 2023 NCRB Report Insights

Crime Decline in Jammu and Kashmir: 2023 NCRB Report Insights

 India
4
India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Optimism

India's Trade Leap: Historic Pact with European Quartet Ignites Economic Opt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025