Commemorative Coin and Stamp Launch Celebrates RSS's Century of Impact

In a significant event marking the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin. This initiative highlights the RSS's contributions to the nation over the past century.

The RSS, established in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, has been a volunteer-based organization dedicated to fostering cultural awareness, discipline, and social responsibility. The organization has been seen as a response to foreign rule, emphasizing patriotism and character development.

The RSS's affiliates have supported various sectors, including education and health, while playing crucial roles in disaster relief. The current celebrations elevate its historical and ongoing impact on India's cultural unity, underlining its vision for the nation's all-round development.