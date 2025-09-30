Left Menu

Commemorative Coin and Stamp Launch Celebrates RSS's Century of Impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a commemorative stamp and coin to celebrate the RSS's centenary, honoring its contributions to India's cultural and national development. The RSS, founded in 1925, is a volunteer-based organization that promotes cultural awareness, patriotism, and social responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant event marking the centenary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and coin. This initiative highlights the RSS's contributions to the nation over the past century.

The RSS, established in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, has been a volunteer-based organization dedicated to fostering cultural awareness, discipline, and social responsibility. The organization has been seen as a response to foreign rule, emphasizing patriotism and character development.

The RSS's affiliates have supported various sectors, including education and health, while playing crucial roles in disaster relief. The current celebrations elevate its historical and ongoing impact on India's cultural unity, underlining its vision for the nation's all-round development.

