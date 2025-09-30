Left Menu

Divine Elegance: The Launch of MMTC-PAMP's Lord Shiva Silver Bar

MMTC-PAMP launches a 50-gram pure silver bar featuring Lord Shiva, embodying spiritual artistry. This collectible item celebrates Hindu devotion through its intricate design, merging Swiss craftsmanship with Indian culture. Encased in certified packaging, it combines investment with spiritual value, securing authenticity and positive weight tolerance for collectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:06 IST
Divine Elegance: The Launch of MMTC-PAMP's Lord Shiva Silver Bar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exquisite blend of spirituality and artistry, MMTC-PAMP has introduced the Lord Shiva 50 grams 999.9+ purity Silver Bar. This limited edition collectible beautifully depicts Lord Shiva in a meditative pose, symbolizing divine guardianship and balance, surrounded by cosmic elements etched with sacred motifs.

The silver bar features an engraved Sanskrit mantra on its reverse, invoking transformative energies. MMTC-PAMP, India's premier LBMA-accredited refiner, is renowned for crafting precious metals into heirlooms representing culture and faith.

Each bar is encased in certified packaging, underscoring authenticity and offering positive weight tolerance, solidifying its position as a prized collectible and spiritual token, available through various sales channels, including MMTC-PAMP's website and partner outlets.

TRENDING

1
Aequs Inches Towards IPO Launch with SEBI Approval

Aequs Inches Towards IPO Launch with SEBI Approval

 India
2
India Secures ICAO Council Seat, Pledges Aviation Advancements

India Secures ICAO Council Seat, Pledges Aviation Advancements

 India
3
Skyward Surge: Projected Boom in Global Air Passenger Traffic

Skyward Surge: Projected Boom in Global Air Passenger Traffic

 India
4
TCS Announces Leadership Transition in HR

TCS Announces Leadership Transition in HR

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025