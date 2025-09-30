Nepal's Youngest Divine Icon: The New Kumari Emerges

Arya Tara Shakya, just two-and-a-half years old, has been named as Nepal's new Kumari, stepping into the revered role of Living Goddess.

Taking her throne in a special ceremony at the Kumari House in Kathmandu, Arya's appointment follows a rigorous selection, ensuring she embodies purity and fearlessness.

The Kumari tradition, a cultural cornerstone revered by both Hindus and Buddhists, symbolizes Nepal's rich religious harmony and history dating back to the Malla Kingdom era, becoming a significant cultural attraction for tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)