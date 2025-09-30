Hong Kong Sixes 2025: A Celebration of Cricket and Community

The much-anticipated 2025 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes cricket tournament is set to take place from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Organizers revealed the dates on Tuesday, generating buzz among cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The tournament will feature renowned players including former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and seasoned batter Dinesh Karthik. A total of twelve international teams, including those from cricket powerhouses India, Australia, and host Hong Kong, are slated to compete.

Burji Shroff, Chairperson of Cricket Hong Kong, expressed his excitement about the event, highlighting its significance beyond the sport itself. Shroff emphasized the role of the Hong Kong Sixes in symbolizing community spirit, celebrating the city's vibrant culture, and uniting fans and players from diverse backgrounds.